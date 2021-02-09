Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Announces Earnings Results

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS.

NYSE RE traded up $7.79 on Tuesday, hitting $232.98. 2,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,552. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.53 and its 200 day moving average is $220.20. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on RE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

