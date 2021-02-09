Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.01

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $8.84. Euroseas shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 69,084 shares trading hands.

ESEA has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Euroseas from $4.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.