Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.52. 12,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.25. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $239.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.59.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $27,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $6,076,773.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,904.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,058 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,634. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

