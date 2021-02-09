Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essentra plc manufactures and supplies specialty plastic, fiber, foam and packaging products. The Company produces plastic molded and adhesive coated foam and metal products, custom bonded fiber and foam components, self adhesive tear tape, labels, products and technologies. Essentra plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS FLRAF opened at $4.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Essentra has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

