Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 1st

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.251 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.