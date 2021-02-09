ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.
ESCO Technologies stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.17. 1,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $111.75. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.
ESCO Technologies Company Profile
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
