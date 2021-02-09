ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

ESCO Technologies stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.17. 1,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $111.75. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on ESE. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

