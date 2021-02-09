ESCO Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

ESCO Technologies has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,326. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.64 and a fifty-two week high of $111.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

