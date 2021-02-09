Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.31 on February 25th

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.309 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $57.90.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.