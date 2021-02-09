Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

Shares of TRGP opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $40.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $714,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

