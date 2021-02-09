Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Veoneer, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veoneer in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%.

VNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

NYSE:VNE opened at $29.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

