Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brandywine Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

BDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $11.80 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after acquiring an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 663,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 206,392 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

