Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Shares Gap Up to $115.60

Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.60, but opened at $160.00. Equiniti Group shares last traded at $157.80, with a volume of 3,410,336 shares changing hands.

EQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Equiniti Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.25 ($2.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.79. The stock has a market cap of £578.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

