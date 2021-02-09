Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme posts narrower than expected loss but sales miss estimates in the third quarter of 2020. The company’s lead drug Tazverik’s launch has been strong largely driven by the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the drug to treat follicular lymphoma (FL) in June 2020. The uptake of Tazverik in both the Epithelioid Sarcoma (ES) and FL patient populations has been strong. In order to support its long-term objectives, the company expanded its loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors enabling it to draw down an additional $150 million from the loan facility. However, the company also facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic on FL patients’ access to their physicians and on access to its customers. It is highly dependent on its collaboration for growth. Competition is stiff in the targeted market.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPZM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Epizyme’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Goldfischer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $69,247.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Epizyme by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after buying an additional 140,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,914,000 after purchasing an additional 238,761 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

