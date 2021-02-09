EOS (EOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.92 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00008841 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $3.93 billion and $6.92 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,904,649 coins and its circulating supply is 950,404,237 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

