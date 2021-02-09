Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Gap Down to $2.75

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.54. Enservco shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 59,596 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

