Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,365 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 3.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $709,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Enbridge by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,560 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $22,750,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 15.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,343,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,021,000 after purchasing an additional 713,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 8,327.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 602,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 595,098 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,642. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

