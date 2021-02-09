Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTA stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.54.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

