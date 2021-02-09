Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

ENTA opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $58.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

