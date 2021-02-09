EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMSHF remained flat at $$968.51 during trading on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12-month low of $598.27 and a 12-month high of $968.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $914.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $889.74.
About EMS-CHEMIE
