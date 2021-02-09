EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMSHF remained flat at $$968.51 during trading on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 12-month low of $598.27 and a 12-month high of $968.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $914.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $889.74.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

