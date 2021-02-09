Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Has $764,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.1% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $313.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.24 and a 200-day moving average of $295.73. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $313.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

