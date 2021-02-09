Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.
NYSE:EMR opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.
Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.
In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
