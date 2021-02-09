Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Emerson Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.9%.

NYSE:EMR opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

