Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.
Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend payment by 42.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $7.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.
Shares of LLY stock opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
