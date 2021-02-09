Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend payment by 42.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $7.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.