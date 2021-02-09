Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%.

ELVT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. 5,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,613. The company has a market cap of $177.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

