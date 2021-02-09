Electroneum (ETN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.49 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $60.49 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,233,610,219 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.