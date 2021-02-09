Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

