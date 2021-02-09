Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at CIBC

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $16.75 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, CSFB set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.95.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of EGO opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 9.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.