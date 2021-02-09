Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at CIBC

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $16.75 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, CSFB set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.95.
Shares of EGO opened at $13.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
