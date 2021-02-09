Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

EKSO opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

