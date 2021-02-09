Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.62-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.73.

NYSE:EPC opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

