Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.62-2.82 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.62-2.82 EPS.

Shares of EPC traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. 14,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,369. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

