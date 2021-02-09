Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Trading Up 5.6%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 333,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 243,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDAP shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $261 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 125.8% in the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

