ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50. The company traded as high as C$7.61 and last traded at C$7.56, with a volume of 74870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.57.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -744.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.