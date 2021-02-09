Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.97

Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.97 and traded as low as $63.00. Eckoh plc (ECK.L) shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 144,572 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Eckoh plc (ECK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.83 million and a P/E ratio of 52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.

In other news, insider Christopher Humphrey acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

