eBoost Market Cap Reaches $220,415.18 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $220,415.18 and approximately $255.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00358534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.