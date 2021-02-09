Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
