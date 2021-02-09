Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.