Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of CEV opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

