Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of CEV opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.05.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
