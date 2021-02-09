Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties comprises about 1.6% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $355,888. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 162.43 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

