Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:EFBI)

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFBI remained flat at $$16.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.13. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans.

