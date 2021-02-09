Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:EFBI)

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS EFBI remained flat at $$16.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.13. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58.
About Eagle Financial Bancorp
