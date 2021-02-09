Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Stock analysts at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.45. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,309. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13). On average, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

