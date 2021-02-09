Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,621 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $3,437,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,961. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 200.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

