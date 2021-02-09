Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $163.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

