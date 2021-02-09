Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

