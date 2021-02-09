Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $136.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -547.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

