Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,061 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

Shares of MDT opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.22 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

