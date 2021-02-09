Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on RARE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Shares of RARE opened at $165.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $179.65.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

