Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in National HealthCare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 270.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.31. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.19.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

