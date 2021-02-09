Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,734 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

CINF opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

