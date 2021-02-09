Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Atlassian by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM opened at $244.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.41. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.02, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.76.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.