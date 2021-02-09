Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,234 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.