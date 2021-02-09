Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.
Shares of DPM opened at C$8.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 29.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.20 and a 1 year high of C$10.73.
In other news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,772.28.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
