Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$14.25 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DPM. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of DPM opened at C$8.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 29.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.20 and a 1 year high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$210.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,772.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

