Ducommun (DCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Ducommun to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DCO opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a market cap of $663.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,377,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,406 shares of company stock worth $172,870. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.